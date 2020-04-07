His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander, and First Deputy Prime Minister, visited the National Task Force for Combatting the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Operations Room at the Crown Prince Centre for Training and Medical Research, at the Bahrain Defence Force Hospital.

HRH the Crown Prince stressed HM the King’s commitment to ensuring the Kingdom remains a safe place for all, noting that this underpins all efforts made by Team Bahrain in combatting COVID-19.

HRH the Crown Prince highlighted that investment in education and training is the most powerful weapon societies have at their disposal when facing public health challenges.

HRH the Crown Prince also praised the awareness and vigilance demonstrated by citizens and residents, thanking all those following the health and social guidelines issued by the government.

HRH the Crown Prince then reviewed the progress of the ongoing Public Awareness Campaign to combat COVID-19.

His Royal Highness noted that the Kingdom’s two priorities in the fight against COVID-19 are protecting the health and safety of citizens and residents, and ensuring the economy remains on a stable footing.

HRH the Crown Prince concluded by commending the unwavering efforts of Team Bahrain, noting that their work is appreciated by every member of Bahraini society.

A number of senior officials accompanied HRH the Crown Prince during the visit.