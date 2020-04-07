His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander, and First Deputy Prime Minister, visited the National Task Force for Combatting the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Operations Room at the Crown Prince Centre for Training and Medical Research, at the Bahrain Defence Force Hospital.
- HRH the Crown Prince stressed HM the King’s commitment to ensuring the Kingdom remains a safe place for all, noting that this underpins all efforts made by Team Bahrain in combatting COVID-19.
- HRH the Crown Prince highlighted that investment in education and training is the most powerful weapon societies have at their disposal when facing public health challenges.
- HRH the Crown Prince also praised the awareness and vigilance demonstrated by citizens and residents, thanking all those following the health and social guidelines issued by the government.
- HRH the Crown Prince then reviewed the progress of the ongoing Public Awareness Campaign to combat COVID-19.
- His Royal Highness noted that the Kingdom’s two priorities in the fight against COVID-19 are protecting the health and safety of citizens and residents, and ensuring the economy remains on a stable footing.
- HRH the Crown Prince concluded by commending the unwavering efforts of Team Bahrain, noting that their work is appreciated by every member of Bahraini society.
A number of senior officials accompanied HRH the Crown Prince during the visit.