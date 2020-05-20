Wednesday, May 20, 2020
HRH Premier encourages private schools to assist Ministry of Education

HRH Premier directs education ministry to coordinate with private schools regarding assessment methods

His Royal Highness Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa has directed the Ministry of Education to coordinate with private schools so that they adopt the public schools’ evaluation methods based on assignments and the ‘student portfolios’, as well as flexible systems in education and assessment, while taking into consideration the association of some of those schools with international educational systems.

HRH Premier made the directives in response to the appeals of the parents of students in some private schools, and in line with his keenness to support private schools’ students and reassure them and their parents, in the midst of the exceptional circumstances resulting from the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

HRH the Prime Minister lauded the success of the Ministry of Education in providing all the necessary requirements for ensuring the continuity of the educational process, stressing the need to follow up on the aspirations of the citizens and to apply their suggestions as much as possible, in accordance with the laws and regulations in place.

HRH Premier’s directives affirm his constant interest in the students, and keenness to put in place conditions that enable them to succeed and achieve the best results so that they could serve themselves and the nation in the future.

