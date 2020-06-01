HRH Premier stresses support to national cadres

His Royal Highness Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa affirmed that the Kingdom of Bahrain has taken proactive steps to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, and was able to protect society and health. He praised the tireless efforts of the medical cadres in the front lines who charted the path of awareness for citizens and residents smoothly and clearly.

“We should all support our national cadres in the sacrifices they are making to preserve the safety of our homeland in order to maintain the successes that affirm Bahrain’s excellence and ability to manage crises and overcome various challenges,” he said.

HRH the Prime Minister was speaking as he received at his palace in Riffa today Minister of Oil Shaikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Khalifa and Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism Zayed bin Rashid Al Zayani. He discussed with them a number of issues pertaining to the current economic challenges and ways of dealing with them.

HRH the Premier asserted that the kingdom’s success in handling the coronavirus pandemic is owed to the directives of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the efforts of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Premier, the efforts of the government and cooperation of all citizens and residents.

HRH the Prime Minister pointed out the need for everyone to adhere to the regulations drawn up the official authorities, especially as the world began a gradual opening to return to normal life, which requires that all steps be well-studied and more cautious in order to continue the success achieved in facing the challenge.

HRH the Premier listened to a briefing by the Minister of Oil Shaikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Khalifa on plans and projects to develop the oil and gas sector in the Kingdom. He stressed that the Kingdom of Bahrain is adopting various plans to upgrade the sector and the complementary industries associated with it so as to boost its role in sustaining growth of the national economy. He also stressed that development of the oil and gas sector is taking place in parallel with diversification of income sources through programmes aimed at enhancing economic growth that are characterised by sustainability and flexibility in dealing with various challenges.

HRH the Prime Minister lauded the role of the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism in intensifying control on markets and prices of food stuff and basic commodities. He also praised the efforts made to ensure the safety of food and products available on the market, commending cooperation with Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) to stimulate and stabilise the commercial movement.

His Royal Highness said despite the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the movement of exports and imports, the government has been keen to ensure sustainable flow of goods so that their prices are not affected. He stressed the government’s success in achieving stable trade and commodity prices, noting the kingdom’s pioneering role in supporting the private sector, traders and businessman to promote their contribution to the development process.

HRH the Premier underscored the necessity to ascertain of the information on the global impact of coronavirus pandemic to avail of them while mapping out current and future plans.

For their part, the Minister of Oil and the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism expressed sincerest thanks and respect to HRH the Prime Minister for his unwavering support to the economic sectors and valuable directives to achieve citizens’ aspirations.