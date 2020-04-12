The organising committee of His Royal Highness Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa’s Mabara (Charity) for the needs of the holy month of Ramadan, has distributed coupons to purchase basic commodities and foodstuffs to a number of needy families, societies and charity funds across various villages and towns, as part of HRH Premier’s annual kind gesture.

Chairman of the Sunni Endowments Council, Shaikh Rashid bin Mohammed Al-Hajeri, expressed deepest thanks and gratitude to HRH the Prime Minister for his interest in the citizens and philanthropic initiatives aimed at alleviating the burdens of living for the citizens on the occasion.

He asserted that the kind gesture is part of HRH Premier’s authentic approach, adding that the Prime Minister also gives priority to the citizens, and spares no efforts in order to make all Bahrainis happy.

He asserted that the distribution of purchase coupons adds to HRH Premier’s endless giving, and has filled the hearts of the beneficiaries with joy, noting that the recipients of the coupons extended deepest thanks to HRH Premier and wished him abundant health and happiness.

A number of needy families, and heads of charity societies and funds extended heartfelt thanks and gratitude to HRH the Prime Minister for his annual Ramadan kind gestures and humanitarian giving, noting that HRH Premier always seeks to support the citizens, being the father of everyone.

They affirmed that HRH Premier’s support during the auspicious occasion has overwhelmed them with happiness, praying to Allah the Almighty to protect HRH Premier and bless him with abundant good health.