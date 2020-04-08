Preparations to distribute His Royal Highness Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa’s annual Ramadan gifts have already started, as the relevant officials began coordination with charity societies and funds.

A total of 100 tons of rice, will be distributed to needy Bahraini families, as part of HRH the Prime Minister’s annual Ramadan grants.

Representatives of charity societies and funds extended heartfelt thanks and gratitude to HRH Premier for his unwavering interest in supporting the citizens and alleviating their burdens.

They paid tribute to the Prime Minister for his success in enhancing Bahrain’s progress in various fields, in addition to his noble gestures towards the citizens on various occasions.

They asserted that HRH Premier’s kind gifts would support needy families during the holy month of Ramadan, praying to Allah the Almighty to bless the Prime Minister with abundant health and happiness and to guide him on the right path for the best interests of Bahrain and its people.