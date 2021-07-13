HRH Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al-Khalifa Quran Prize winners honoured

Listen to this article now

The final ceremony of late His Royal Highness Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al-Khalifa Quran Prize was held this evening at Al Noor Charity Society, under the patronage of Her Highness Shaikha Lulwa bint Khalifa bin Salman Al-Khalifa.

Al-Noor Charity Society organised the ceremony in the presence of senior officials, taking into account the mandatory precautionary measures for combating the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Ali Al-Khalifa paid homage to late HRH Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al-Khalifa, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in eternal peace.

He thanked Al Noor Charity Society, chaired by Shaikha Lamia bint Mohammed Al-Khalifa, and all the committees for the successful organization of the event despite the pandemic restrictions.

He praised the royal directives of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa, supported by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

He commended the dedicated efforts exerted by the National Taskforce for Combating COVID-19, praying to Allah the Almighty to protect the Kingdom of Bahrain and its people and to lift the pandemic off all humanity.

Sunni Endowments Council Chairman Dr. Rashid Al Hajeri addressed the ceremony, paying homage to late HRH Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al-Khalifa.

Prize coordination and follow-up supervisor Jamal Dawood also delivered a speech, on behalf of Shaikha Lamia bint Mohammed Al-Khalifa, hailing the initiative of HH Shaikha Lulwa bint Khalifa bin Salman Al-Khalifa to organise the award

Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Ali Al-Khalifa then honoured the jury members and prizewinners.