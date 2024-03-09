HRH Prince Salman Highlights Bahrain’s Equestrian Prestige at The King’s Cup

- Advertisement -

His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, represented His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa at The King’s Cup, organized by the Rashid Equestrian and Horse Racing Club (REHC) at its prestigious racecourse in Raffa, Sakhir.

Upon his arrival, HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa was warmly welcomed by His Highness General Shaikh Mohammed bin Isa Al Khalifa, the Commander of the National Guard, alongside several esteemed senior officials.

During the event, His Royal Highness underscored the significance of horseracing as an integral part of Bahrain’s rich heritage. He lauded the dedicated national efforts aimed at preserving this cherished tradition, which plays a pivotal role in defining Bahrain’s historical identity.

HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa also commended the remarkable achievements made by Team Bahrain within the Kingdom’s equestrian sector, highlighting their substantial contributions to the sport.

Furthermore, His Royal Highness conveyed the heartfelt greetings and congratulations of His Majesty the King to the victors of the race, extending his appreciation to the sponsors, owners, and jockeys for their exceptional performances.

Acknowledging the fierce competition witnessed during the race, HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa emphasized the outstanding standards achieved by Bahrain’s equestrian sector. He expressed gratitude towards the REHC and its High Committee, led by His Highness Shaikh Isa bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, for their relentless efforts in elevating Bahrain as a prominent global destination for international horseracing championships.

In conclusion, HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa credited the success of these endeavors to the meticulous implementation of strategic plans and initiatives, aimed at realizing the Kingdom’s aspirations in the field of horseracing.