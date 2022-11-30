HRH Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa receives UN Under-Secretary

- Advertisement -

Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa, Wife of His Majesty the King and President of the Supreme Council for Women (SCW), received at Al Rawdha Palace UN Under-Secretary-General and UN Women Executive Director, Dr. Sima Sami Bahous, who is also Head of the international jury of the “Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa Global Award for Women’s Empowerment”.

HRH Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa thanked Dr. Bahous and the jury for their efforts to ensure that the results of the award are consistent with its objectives in celebrating the efforts made by the business sector that in order to sustain the progress of women and raise their contributions to development.

She valued UN Women’s efforts to achieve the goals of the “Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa International Award for Women’s Empowerment”, whose second phase of the award was launched in cooperation between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the United Nations in June of 2021.

HRH Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa noted the award international jury is is responsible for receiving and evaluating entries and ensuring that the nominations criteria are met.

She stressed the council’s interest in sustainable cooperation with the UN Women, to exchange expertise in various fields, especially those related to recovery from the pandemic, and the statement of the impact of women’s participation in public life, their economic contribution and family stability.

She highlighted cooperation with the UN Women to support countries seeking to consolidate the culture of equal opportunity, and gender equality and balance through innovative and comprehensive mechanisms, strategies and action plans.

She noted in this regard the efforts to empower all women and girls and ensure their full access to their human rights, in order to build a world where gender equality prevails, as part of UN Women’s Strategic Plan for the period 2022-2025.

Dr. Bahous stressed UN Women’s commitment to strengthen cooperation with Bahrain and the Supreme Council for Women in a way that contributes to the empowerment of women y.

She noted that the “Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa International Award for Women’s Empowerment” has become a model for coordination and exchange of expertise and practices between the United Nations and other countries in the world.