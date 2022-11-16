HRH Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim hails royal support to Bahraini women

- Advertisement -

Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa, Wife of His Majesty the King and Supreme Council for Women (SCW) President, expressed thanks and gratitude to HM King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa marking the conclusion of the 7th SCW session.



HRH Princess Sabeeka hailed the royal support which enabled the council to achieve HM the King’s visions and aspirations and promote Bahraini women’s advancement.

Chairing the closing session, she commended plans and progarmmes which are implemented in cooperation with state institutions to further consolidate women’s gains.

She commended the Government, chaired by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, for supporting the council, which contributes to integrating women’s needs in development plans, increasing their participation in different work sites and enabling them to assume leading positions.

HRH Princess Sabeeka hailed women’s participation in the 2022 parliamentary and municipal elections, which reflects their awareness and commitment to exercise their constitutional rights and contribute to the success of Bahrain’s democratic process.

She extended congratulations to the women candidates who were declared winners in the first round, wishing the others success in the runoff parliamentary and municipal elections.

HRH Princess Sabeeka expressed thanks to the SCW members, hailing their efforts and contributions as well as their keenness on tabling constructive and viable ides and proposals.

She commended the SCW-role pivotal role during the outbreak of the global health crisis which faced the whole world, to support national efforts and maintain people’s health and stability, including women’s needs.

SCW Secretary-General Hala Al Ansari outlined the final outcome of the National Plan for Bahraini Women Advancement, which concluded this year, highlight legislative and political achievements over the past ten years