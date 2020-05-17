HRH Princess Sabeeka directs to pay debts of Bahraini women listed in (Fael Khair) initiative

Following the humanitarian stances and generous initiatives of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and in line with the dedicated national efforts of Bahrain taskforce spearheaded by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Premier, to combat coronavirus (COVID-19) and under the directives of Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa, Wife of His Majesty the King and President of the Supreme Council for Women (SCW), the SCW has announced that “Together for the Safety of Bahrain” campaign, in cooperation with the National Taskforce for Combating Coronavirus (COVID-19), will coordinate the payment of debts and sums of money owed by Bahraini women who received judicial verdicts that are listed by the Interior Ministry in “Fael Khair” (A Person of Good Will) application.

The SCW Secretary General Hala Al Ansari praised the directives which reflect the humanitarian role of HRH Princess Sabeeka and keenness on assisting people affected by the current situation resulting from the exceptional and unprecedented circumstances undergone by the world. She added that HRH Princess Sabeeka’s directives reflect the ongoing efforts of SCW to ensure utmost stability for Bahraini families as well as health and psychological safety for their members. She also pointed out that the directives emanate from the goals of “Together for the Safety of Bahrain” campaign to provide prompt and urgent support to Bahraini women to help them overcome the pandemic.

The SCW Secretary General lauded the initiative of the Interior Ministry which is based on noble humanitarian goals that emanate from social values of solidarity and cooperation. She noted that “Together for the Safety of Bahrain” campaign, in coordination with the Interior Ministry and competent authorities, will finalise procedures for the return of fined women to their families as soon as possible. She also affirmed that SCW, under the directives of its President HRH Princess Sabeeka, will spare no effort in providing the needed assistance to Bahraini women to boost their stability and role in the national development march.