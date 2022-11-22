HRH the CP and PM submits the Government’s dissolution to HM the King

- Advertisement -

His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, submitted the Government’s dissolution to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, in accordance with Clause (e) of Article (33) of the Constitution of the Kingdom of Bahrain, regarding the reconfiguration of the Government at the start of each legislative term.

In the letter, His Royal Highness expressed that HM the King’s confidence in him to carry out his duties as Prime Minister is an honour. As Prime Minister, His Royal Highness noted his role in working with various Ministers to complete the 2019-2022 Government Programme and formulate policies that support the Kingdom’s development in accordance with the far-reaching visions of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

His Royal Highness emphasised the impact that His Majesty the King’s support has had on helping Team Bahrain succeed, including his support to safeguard the Kingdom from the COVID-19 pandemic, Bahrain’s post-pandemic economic recovery through the Fiscal Balance Program and the Economic Recovery Plan, and wide-ranging government plans and programmes aimed at further development.

HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad noted the importance of increasing the performance of government services to achieve the Kingdom’s comprehensive development goals, led by His Majesty the King. In this regard, HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad outlined that public sector efforts should be built on competitiveness, sustainability, and fairness, adding the importance of ongoing cooperation between the Executive and Legislative Authorities.