HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister attend Bahrain’s National Day event at Expo 2020 Dubai

Listen to this article now

His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister visited the Bahrain Pavilion’s National Day event held at Expo 2020 Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

- Advertisement -

His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, met with the Deputy Ruler of Dubai and the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

His Royal Highness highlighted the depth of longstanding ties between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, noting His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE’s commitment to advancing bilateral relations.

His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad commended His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid for the UAE’s successful hosting of Expo 2020 Dubai and expressed his best wishes for UAE’s continued progress and development.

For his part, HH Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid welcomed His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad to the UAE and noted the Kingdom of Bahrain’s participation at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Regional and international issues of common interest were discussed.

A number of senior officials also attended the meeting.

His Royal Highness highlighted the Expo’s history of providing a platform to showcase innovations that have shaped the world we live in today.

HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister noted the importance of the Expo in providing an opportunity to explore pioneering solutions that promote sustainable development.

His Royal Highness commended the UAE’s continued success in hosting international exhibitions and wished the UAE success in accomplishing the objectives of Expo 2020 Dubai.

HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad then toured the Bahrain pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai and was briefed on the pavilion’s programmes and activities.

HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister lauded the efforts of the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities in showcasing the Kingdom’s rich and authentic cultural heritage, as well as the celebrations that mark the Kingdom’s National Day with the inauguration of the Bahrain Pearl Exhibition.

His Royal Highness noted Bahrain’s commitment to participating across a wide variety of international exhibitions to support regional development for the benefit of all.

HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad also visited the UAE pavilion and was received by the UAE’s Minister of Culture and Youth and the UAE pavilion commissioner, HE Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi. His Royal Highness commended the UAE pavilion, which depicted the UAE’s history and traditional values, as well as future technologies and innovations across the aviation field.

For her part, the President of the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities, Commissioner-General of the Kingdom of Bahrain’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, HE Shaikha Mai bint Mohammed Al Khalifa, expressed her gratitude for the wide-ranging support provided by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to the Kingdom’s cultural heritage. HE Shaikha Mai further expressed gratitude to HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, for visiting the pavilion and the National Day event.

HE Shaikha Mai extended her thanks and appreciation to the UAE, for organising Expo 2020 Dubai, the first world expo to be held in the Middle East, bringing together participants from across the globe to seek and share innovative ideas and solutions for sustainable development.

HE Shaikha Mai highlighted the Kingdom of Bahrain’s participation at Expo 2020 Dubai, with a pavilion themed “Intensity Weaves Opportunities”, which explores cultural heritage, traditional culinary cuisines, crafts, and technology.

During the Expo 2020 Dubai visit, His Royal Highness was accompanied by the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, HE Dr. Nayef Falah M. Al-Hajraf, and the UAE’s Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Commissioner General of Expo 2020 Dubai, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan.