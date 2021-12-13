HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister attends the Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix 2021

Listen to this article now

His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, attended the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021, held at the Yas Marina Circuit.





His Royal Highness noted that the region has become a home for Formula 1 races, due to the unique capabilities and experience that GCC countries possess.

His Royal Highness extended his congratulations to the President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and to the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on the successful hosting of the race.

His Royal Highness wished the UAE and the organizers at the Yas Marina Circuit for Formula 1 success in hosting future races.

Prior to the start of the race, His Royal Highness was given a tour of the Yas Marina Circuit, during which HRH was briefed on the final preparations being made for the race.

At the circuit, His Royal Highness met with HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as well as with a number of other high-ranking officials.