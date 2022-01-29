HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister attends the Crown Prince’s Cup 2022

Listen to this article now

His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, attended the Crown Prince’s Cup 2022, held under the patronage of His Royal Highness, at the Rashid Equestrian and Horse Racing Club (REHC) racetrack.

His Royal Highness highlighted that the Kingdom of Bahrain has positioned itself as a global destination for horse racing, thanks to the long-standing commitment of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa to the development of equestrian sports in the Kingdom.

HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad commended the role of the REHC’s High Committee, chaired by His Highness Shaikh Isa bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, in further developing the equestrian sector, and in preserving the Kingdom’s equine heritage.

His Royal Highness wished the REHC continued success in achieving its plans and programmes aimed at further advancing the Kingdom of Bahrain’s international recognition in the field of horsemanship and equestrian sports.

His Royal Highness noted that the strong competition witnessed during the Crown Prince’s Cup, and the excellent organisation of the race, reflects the Kingdom’s wide-ranging capabilities in organising international sporting events.

HRH the Crown Prince was received by the Chairman of the REHC’s High Committee, HH Shaikh Isa bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, HH Shaikh Mohammed bin Isa bin Hamad Al Khalifa, and a number of senior officials.

HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister presented the trophies of the HRH the Crown Prince’s Cup for Imported Horses to HH Shaikh Sultan El Dine bin Mohammed bin Salman Al Khalifa, and the HRH the Crown Prince’s Cup for locally bred horses to winner trainer, Fawzi Nass.

Chairman of REHC, HH Shaikh Isa bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, presented the trophy of the HRH the Crown Prince’s Cup for Arabian Horses to Abdulla Fawzi Nass.

President of Bahrain Royal Endurance Federation (BREEF), HH Shaikh Isa bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, presented the trophy of the Bahrain Oaks Cup to Jalal Ebrahim Ramadhan.

Meanwhile, Executive Director of the REHRC, Shaikh Salman bin Rashid Al Khalifa, presented the trophies of the High Committee of the REHRC Cup to HH Shaikh Sultan El Dine bin Mohammed bin Salman Al Khalifa, the Bahrain Derby Cup to winner owner, Abdulla Fawzi Nass, and the Stewards Cup to Mohammed Khalid Abdulrahim.