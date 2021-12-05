HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister attends the Formula 1 STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2021

Listen to this article now

His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister attended part of the qualifying race of the first edition of the Formula 1 STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2021, held at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad highlighted that the Middle East has become a global destination for international sporting events, such as the Formula One races.

HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad extended his congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and the Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defense of Saudi Arabia, HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, on successfully establishing the first F1 race in Saudi Arabia.

HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad emphasized the importance of cooperation between the Bahrain International Circuit and the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in sharing knowledge and experience.

In this regard, HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad commended the contributions made by the Bahrain Motor Federation in supporting the Saudi Arabian Motor Federation, to organize the first Saudi Arabia F1.

HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad concluded by wishing the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia success in hosting the first edition of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.