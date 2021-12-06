HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister congratulates the Saudi Leadership on the great success of the Formula 1 STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2021

Listen to this article now

His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, attended the first edition of the Formula 1 STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, held at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

His Royal Highness noted the great success of the race event and extended his congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and the Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defense of Saudi Arabia, HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

His Royal Highness commended the organizational capabilities on display at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, which demonstrates the potential of the region to be a world leader in many areas.

His Royal Highness the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, commended the excellent organisation of the international events.

His Royal Highness also highlighted that this successful event, along with those held at the Bahrain International Circuit and other regional circuits, will only increase interest in Formula 1 and enhance the region’s global position in hosting race events.

His Royal Highness noted that Saudi Arabia, under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the support of the Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defense of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, continues to impress the world with its fast-paced developments and achievements.

His Royal Highness noted the great achievements of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in recent years, which have supported regional advancement and development.

His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, sent a similar cable to HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman, commending HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s efforts in enhancing regional development within the sports sector.

His Royal Highness concluded the cable by wishing Saudi Arabia continued progress and prosperity.

HRH also noted the broader success Saudi Arabia has had in hosting international events, and the Kingdom’s ambitious plans to attract more of these new experiences and opportunities.