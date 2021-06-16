HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister inaugurates Al Dur phase 2 as it starts its operations

His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, inaugurated Al-Dur phase 2 Independent Water and Power plant.

Located at Al Dur and managed 100% by the private sector, Al Dur phase 2 generates 1,000 MW of electricity and processes 25 million gallons of water per day, increasing capacity by 24% and 15% respectively.





During the visit, His Royal Highness noted that the investment in and the development of the Kingdom’s water and electricity infrastructre, in partnership with the private sector, supports ongoing housing, development and investment initiatives.

His Royal Highness highlighted Bahrain’s commitment to continue to develop water and energy projects, alongside supporting infrastructure projects through innovative developmental initiatives. Thus creating new opportunities for citizens as key members of Team Bahrain whilst also enhancing service delivery excellence.

His Royal Highness was briefed on Al Dur phase 2 operation’s, which is an extension of phase 1 inaugurated by HM the King, before touring the facilities. His Royal Highness expressed his appreciation to the Minister of EWA, the CEO of EWA, and the Ministry’s employees for their significant contribution to sustainability in the sector.

For his part, HE the Minister of EWA commended HM the King’s directives to ensure citizens remain at the heart of ongoing development initiatives, before commending His Royal Highness’s support for water and electricity service quality.









HE the Minister highlighted that the Al-Dur 2 plant development is being implemented through a public – private contract (IWPP), which governs the establishment, ownership and operations in accordance with the BOO system to meet future energy and water demands.

HE Shaikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Deputy Prime Minister, HH Shaikh Khalifa bin Ali Al Khalifa, the Governor of the Southern Governorate, HE Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Minister of Finance and National Economy, HE Eng. Wael bin Nasser Al Mubarak, Minister of Electricity and Water Affairs, HE Shaikh Nawaf bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, CEO of EWA, and a number of senior officials and Ambassadors were also in attendance.