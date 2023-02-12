HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister inaugurates the King Hamad American Mission Hospital

- Advertisement -

On behalf of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, inaugurated the King Hamad American Mission Hospital (KHAMH), located in A’ali, on Thursday, 26 January 2023.



HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister highlighted HM the King’s unwavering support of development projects that enhance the Kingdom’s economic competitiveness and benefit citizens and residents.



His Royal Highness emphasised the importance of the healthcare sector and its key role in the Kingdom’s overall development.



HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad noted the newly established KHAMH as an extension of the longstanding Bahrain-US partnership, and emphasised the American Mission Hospital’s (AMH) over 120-year-long legacy as one of the first hospitals in the region, since its opening in the Kingdom of Bahrain on 26 January 1903, which coincides with the opening of the KHAMH.



His Royal Highness highlighted the importance of quality and efficiency in achieving development plans that benefit citizens. In this regard, HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister noted that investing in sustainable healthcare services continues to be a top priority.



“This is a futuristic smart hospital, that is technology-enabled to create a holistic healing environment that extends beyond the four walls of the hospital,” said Dr George Cheriyan, the Corporate CEO and Chief Medical Officer, while announcing the opening.



“KHAMH is built on the concept of the future of health with the idea of wellness and preservation of health. The designs incorporate the natural elements of light and greenery that enhance human senses and bring them close to the environment to facilitate healing through compassionate care on the human side, and also to give a well-informed digitized patient experience,” he said.



In March 2023, the hospital would become operational. It will have 125 acute-care beds, offering primary to tertiary care; with one wing dedicated to women and children, and another one dedicated to the medical and surgical specialties.



“Its state-of-the-art, hybrid, modular operating rooms with intensive care units, day surgical units, a dialysis unit of 20 beds, laboratory and imaging Center are equipped to help patients who seek urgent, accident and emergency care” says Dr George Cheriyan.



Collaboration with RCSI, the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland, in Bahrain, makes this a teaching hospital, with all facilities, including clinical training labs, simulation rooms, library and an auditorium.



Collaboration with Sheba Medical Centre of Israel makes the hospital an innovation hub, which will bring to Bahrain world-class medical research and technology to enable young Bahraini entrepreneurs to take advantage of the opportunities in healthcare innovation.



There is a high level of digitisation and automation in the new hospital with the use of AGVs or Automated Guided Vehicles, which are robots which help in the movement of most material on the back-end, such as food and beverage, laundry, waste management, etc. A few other robots and medbots will also help in making the hospital services more efficient.



It is also an eco-friendly hospital with ESG initiatives embedded into its operational strategy. Solar panels, which are installed on both five-storey buildings – the hospital building and the accommodation building for staff – are expected to generate nearly 60% of its electricity.



“KHAMH is more than a hospital”, says Dr George Cheriyan. “It is a part of a larger healthcare eco-system that will attract worldwide talent which will contribute substantially to Bahrain’s overall healthcare strategy in the years to come. ​