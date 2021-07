Listen to this article now

His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Minister, today issued a circular regarding the Arafah and Eid Al-Adha holidays.

According to the circular, the Kingdom’s ministries and public institutions will be closed on the day of Arafah, and during Eid Al-Adha, corresponding to 19- 22 July, respectively.