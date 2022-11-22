HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister launches Jewellery Arabia 2022

- Advertisement -

His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, today launched Jewellery Arabia 2022, at Exhibition World Bahrain, in Sakhir.

His Royal Highness highlighted the Kingdom’s ongoing commitment to advancing its comprehensive development, in line with the visions of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

His Royal Highness noted the Kingdom competitiveness, supported by a creative and talented Team Bahrain, who strive to meet the Kingdom’s ambitious development goals.

His Royal Highness affirmed that the opening of Exhibition World Bahrain, with its state-of-the-art international exhibitions and events facilities, marks a new era for MICE tourism in Bahrain.

His Royal Highness highlighted the importance of Jewellery Arabia and its 30-year history in the Kingdom – a notable fixture in Bahrain’s annual calendar of events.

His Royal Highness expressed his appreciation for the significant contribution of the late HRH Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, who supported the founding of Jewellery Arabia.

His Royal Highness also extended his gratitude to the organisers of Jewellery Arabia 2022, wishing them every success in this year’s exhibitions.

For her part, the Minister of Tourism, HE Fatima bint Jafar Al Sairafi, affirmed that the Kingdom of Bahrain, thanks to the Royal Directives of His Majesty the King and the continuous support of His Royal Highness, is growing the tourism contribution to GDP.

Jewellery Arabia, and Exhibition World Bahrain, are evidence of a developing and competitive tourism sector in the Kingdom. Jewellery Arabia 2022 provides exhibitors with an excellent opportunity to engage high-profile vendors and designers from prominent local, regional and international brands, some of whom are participating at the event for the first time this year.

The event includes the launch of a traditional Bahraini “gold market,” areas dedicated to displaying watches, pearl products, and jewellery from prominent and new designers.

