¬¬HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister meets dignitaries at the Middle East Green Initiative Summit

Listen to this article now

His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, met with the Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), HH Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, on the sidelines of the Middle East Green Initiative Summit.

- Advertisement -

His Royal Highness highlighted the strength of bilateral ties between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, which continue to receive the support of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE.

His Royal Highness met with the Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait, HH Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. His Royal Highness highlighted the longstanding ties between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the State of Kuwait, which continues to receive the support of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and the Emir of Kuwait, HH Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

His Royal Highness also met with the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, HE Imran Khan. His Royal Highness highlighted the strength of relations between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, which are based on solid foundations of joint cooperation. His Royal Highness noted the importance of furthering bilateral partnership, particularly within the economic and investment sectors in line with joint agreements, to benefit both countries and their peoples.

Topics regarding the Middle East Green Initiative Summit were discussed between the meetings. The steps to take relating to the preservation and combating of climate change were reviewed.

Various dignitaries and ambassadors from each country were also in attendance in the meetings.