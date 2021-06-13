HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister meets senior government officials, the National Medical Taskforce, and first responders

His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, today met with the Deputy Prime Minister, HH Shaikh Mohammed bin Mubarak Al Khalifa, Representative of His Majesty the King for Charity Works and Youth Affairs, HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Deputy Prime Minister, HE Shaikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, the Minister of Interior, HE General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, the Minister of Finance and National Economy, HE Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, at Riffa Palace.

His Royal Highness highlighted HM King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa’s continued support for national response efforts against COVID-19, adding that Team Bahrain has made an essential contribution to safeguarding the health of all.

His Royal Highness noted that it is particularly important at the current time for everyone to follow all precautionary measures and register and receive vaccinations in a timely manner, *to limit the spread of the virus and its mutations, especially the Delta variant. In this regard, His Royal Highness emphasised the Kingdom continues to closely follow global developments and virus data to inform decision making and protect the community.

His Royal Highness went on to underscore the Kingdom’s commitment to supporting various sectors affected by the global spread of the virus, in line with development goals.

Then, His Royal Highness extended his deepest condolences to all who have lost a loved one to COVID-19 and wished all active cases a full and speedy recovery, before thanking community members who have joined the fight against COVID-19.

His Royal Highness extended his appreciation to the National Medical Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19), along with frontline workers who have doubled efforts to ensure the Kingdom’s community remains healthy, adding that their persistence and dedication is an inspiration for many generations to come.

His Royal Highness underlined that Bahrain is not alone in facing challenges as a result of the virus, calling on all who call the Kingdom home to continue to work together, as a national responsibility, against COVID-19.

His Royal Highness went on to emphasised the impressive resolve of citizens in face of the challenges of the pandemic, noting that collective responsibility and community action continue to be the foundation of success.

His Royal Highness and other senior government officials then met remotely with HE Lt. Gen Dr. Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, President of the Supreme Council of Health and Head of the National Medical Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19), along with a number of key team members and first responders.

His Royal Highness extended HM the King’s appreciation for ongoing national COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

His Royal Highness further extended his gratitude for the Taskforce, and frontline worker’s continued efforts to safeguard the health of all.

For their part, the Head and Members of the Taskforce, as well as frontline workers expressed their appreciation to HM the King and His Royal Highness for prioritising public health.



