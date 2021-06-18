HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister meets with HRH the Prince of Wales and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson

His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, met with His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales at Clarence House and The Rt Hon Boris Johnson MP, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

- Advertisement -

HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister extended His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa’s warm wishes to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, noting the Kingdom of Bahrain and the United Kingdom’s close ties and strategic relationship extending for over two centuries.

His Royal Highness welcomed the continual support for Bahrain-UK relations by HRH the Prince of Wales, adding that both countries continue to expand cooperation in many fields.

His Royal Highness began his talks with the UK Prime Minister by highlighting the depth of historic relations between Bahrain and the UK, noting that ties were established over two centuries ago and continue to strengthen with every passing year.

HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister went on to welcome the opportunity to further discuss free trade arrangements with the United Kingdom.

His Royal Highness underlined the position of Bahrain as a key gateway to the Gulf region’s dynamic economy.

HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister also noted the important role Bahrain and the UK play in maintaining stability and prosperity in the Arabian Gulf. In this regard, His Royal Highness underscored the Kingdom’s commitment to close cooperation with the UK, pointing out that the UK Naval Support Facility in Bahrain is a key component in efforts to maintain regional security.

HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister highlighted the importance of international cooperation in the equitable distribution of vaccines through COVAX as part of the global pandemic response.

His Royal Highness and the UK Prime Minister then discussed other matters of shared interest, and HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister thanked the UK Prime Minister for his invitation to the COP26 climate summit and future cooperation on green issues.

For his part, the UK Prime Minister thanked His Royal Highness for his steadfast support for Bahrain-UK relations at all levels.

The Minister of Finance and National Economy, HE Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, and the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the United Kingdom, HE Shaikh Fawaz bin Mohamed Al Khalifa, also attended the meeting.