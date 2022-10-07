HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister meets with the President of the Republic of Maldives

- Advertisement -

His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, met with the President of the Republic of Maldives, HE Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.



HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister highlighted the importance of the meeting held between His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and HE Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and their role in developing new opportunities for bilateral cooperation between Bahrain and the Maldives.

His Royal Highness welcomed the President and his accompanying delegation to the Kingdom of Bahrain and highlighted the importance of further strengthening Bahrain-Maldives relations and developing new opportunities from recently agreed MoUs.



Regional and international issues and developments of common interest were also discussed.





For his part, the President of the Maldives expressed his gratitude to His Royal Highness for his commitment to strengthening Bahrain-Maldives relations, and commended the warm reception he and his accompanying delegation have received during his visit.