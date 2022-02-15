HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister meets with the Prime Minister of the State of Israel

Listen to this article now

His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, met and held official rounds of discussion with the Prime Minister of the State of Israel, HE Naftali Bennett, at Gudaibiya Palace.

- Advertisement -

HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad highlighted the Kingdom of Bahrain’s commitment alongside its allies to regional peace, thus creating development that benefits all.

His Royal Highness also reaffirmed Bahrain’s dedication to mutual understanding, dialogue, tolerance, and peaceful coexistence while emphasising Bahrain’s wide-ranging efforts in supporting regional and international stability and sustainable development.

His Royal Highness welcomed the Prime Minister of Israel’s official visit to Bahrain, and emphasised the importance of strengthening the Bahrain-Israel partnership in light of the signing of the Abraham Accords.

His Royal Highness the Crown Prince and Prime Minister then held official discussions with HE Bennet, where regional and international topics of common interest were reviewed.

His Royal Highness the Crown Prince and the Prime Minister then held a luncheon, which was attended by a number of senior officials, in honour of the Prime Minister of the State of Israel, and the accompanying delegation’s official visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain.