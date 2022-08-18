HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister meets with the seventh intake of the Prime Minister’s Fellowship Program

His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, today met with the seventh intake of the Prime Minister’s Fellowship Program at Gudaibiya Palace.

His Royal Highness commended the efforts of public sector professionals who strive for the Kingdom’s progress and prosperity, in line with the goals of comprehensive development, led by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister commended the projects and ideas worked on by the fellows, during their year-long programme, and noted the importance of utilising the skills and experiences they have gained to further strengthen public sector efficiency.

His Royal Highness highlighted the importance of training, developing, and strengthening the skillset of government employees to maximise the Kingdom’s development by supporting ongoing government strategies, initiatives, and plans that benefit citizens and residents.

For their part, the members of the seventh batch of the Prime Minister’s Fellowship Program expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to meet His Royal Highness and their appreciation for His Royal Highness’s commitment to supporting and developing the Kingdom’s workforce to achieve the Government’s wide-ranging development goals.

The Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Isa bin Salman Charity Educational Endowment, His Highness Shaikh Isa bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, His Highness Shaikh Mohammed bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, HE Shaikh Khalid Bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, and the Minister of Cabinet Affairs, HE Hamad bin Faisal Al Malki, also attended the meeting.