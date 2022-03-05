HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister meets with the Vice President of the United States of America

Listen to this article now

His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, today met with the Vice President of the United States of America, Kamala Harris, at the White House, Washington DC.

His Royal Highness highlighted the Kingdom’s long-standing strategic alliance with the United States, a relationship that continues to develop and strengthen, with the support of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad emphasised the strength of Bahrain-US ties, exemplified by formal diplomatic relations for over 50 years, and US Fifth Fleet’s headquarters being based in Bahrain for over 75 years, making it the longest standing permanent US military headquarters in the Middle East. His Royal Highness also reaffirmed the Kingdom’s commitment to an international rule-based order to safeguard global security.

His Royal Highness noted the importance of further strengthening bilateral cooperation and coordination for both the United States and the Kingdom of Bahrain to meet shared aspirations.

His Royal Highness also noted the recent inauguration of the US Trade Zone in the Kingdom of Bahrain, expanding Bahrain-US relations and part of a package of new strategic projects designed to create further opportunities to spur economic growth and attract investment.

His Royal Highness recognised the United States’ prominent role in leading efforts to maintain regional and international peace, security, and stability, as principles of international development.

For her part, Vice President Harris expressed her pleasure to meet with His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad and reaffirmed the strength Bahrain-US relations, adding that Bahrain is a major non-NATO ally.

Vice President Harris confirmed that Bahrain is also a valuable strategic security partner, that hosts the headquarters of the Fifth Fleet and the Joint Naval Forces Command. Whilst also noting the strategic support provided by the Kingdom of Bahrain during last year’s relief efforts and evacuations from Afghanistan.