HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister orders compensation for those affected by recent rainfall

His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, today met with the Speaker of the Council of Representatives, HE Fawzia bint Abdullah Zainal, HE MP Mahmoud Makki Al-Bahrani, and Mrs. Zainab Al-Darazi, Member of the Municipal Council, representing the 12th District in the Northern Governorate, at Gudaibiya Palace.

His Royal Highness directed the swift documentation of all flood related damages and compensation for those affected by the rainfall. HRH also ordered the development of sustainable drainage solutions in areas where rainwater has accumulated.

His Royal Highness noted the importance of developing sustainable rainwater drainage systems, to further enhance the quality of the Kingdom’s infrastructure in line with international best practice, to ensure their quality and sustainability.

This comes in line with with the plans to accelerate the pace of achievement, which must be accompanied by the diligent implementation of the proposed ideas and innovative solutions in all fields.

His Royal Highness also noted that the priorities of government work are based on achieving the aspirations of citizens according to the requirements of the present and the future.

His Royal Highness emphasised that collective effort which transforms challenges into opportunities remains key to the Kingdom’s ongoing comprehensive development.

His Royal Highness highlighted the importance of continued cooperation between the Executive and Legislative Authorities to achieve the Kingdom’s development goals.

Topics outlined by the Cabinet were discussed, including measures taken by relevant government authorities in response to the rain and its impact on road networks and residential areas in recent days, as well as ongoing efforts by the Ministry of Works, Municipalities Affairs and Urban Planning in developing sustainable solutions to further enhance the Kingdom’s infrastructure.

For their part, HE the Speaker of the Council of Representatives, the member of the Council of Representatives, and the member of the Municipal Council representing the 12th district in the Northern Governorate expressed their thanks and appreciation for His Royal Highness the Crown Prince and Prime Minister’s commitment to supporting the Executive and Legislative Authorities in serving the Kingdom and its citizens.