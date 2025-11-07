HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister Receives Newly Appointed Thai Ambassador

His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, met with His Excellency Sumate Chulajata, the newly appointed Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand to the Kingdom of Bahrain, at Riffa Palace.



His Royal Highness highlighted the strength of the longstanding relations between Bahrain and Thailand, which continue to be underpinned by multisectoral cooperation and a shared commitment to advancing bilateral ties.



His Royal Highness underscored the importance of strengthening national collaboration between the two Kingdoms to advance shared aspirations and benefit both peoples.



The meeting also reviewed the latest regional and international developments, as well as issues of mutual interest.



For his part, His Excellency Sumate Chulajata expressed his gratitude for His Royal Highness’s support in advancing bilateral relations and conveyed his best wishes for the Kingdom of Bahrain’s continued progress and prosperity.



His Highness Shaikh Mohammed bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, and His Excellency Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Minister of Finance and National Economy, also attended the meeting.