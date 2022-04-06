HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister receives the Chairman of the Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Listen to this article now

His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, today received the Chairman of the Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI), HE Sameer Abdullah Nass, and members of the Board of Directors at Riffa Palace.



His Royal Highness noted the private sector’s contribution to the Kingdom’s development process, reiterating that economic sectors should contribute to the national economy and the Economic Recovery Plan’s progress, led by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.



HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister highlighted the Kingdom’s positive economic indicators, which are a promising sign for the Kingdom’s future success.



HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad noted the Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s role in representing the Kingdom’s industrial and commercial sectors.



His Royal Highness stressed the importance of developing the Kingdom’s public-private partnerships and strengthening the private sector’s role as a driver of the economy.



HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister congratulated the Chairman and members of the Chamber’s Board of Directors on their success in the recent elections and exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.



HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad highlighted the importance of creating investment opportunities and developing legislation that facilitates business operations and services. HRH added that communication channels are always open for the private sector to discuss the Kingdom’s economic development.



HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister also noted that cooperation is key to success and turning challenges into opportunities.



His Royal Highness highlighted the private sector’s pivotal role in Bahrain’s effective COVID-19 response.



HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad commended the role of the BCCI and its committees in meeting local market needs and stabilising the prices of goods in partnership with the private sector.



The Chairman and members of the Board of Directors of the BCCI expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to meet with His Royal Highness and noted HRH’s commitment to strengthening the private sector and supporting the Chamber’s efforts.



His Highness Shaikh Mohammed bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Minister of Finance and National Economy, HE Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, and the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, HE Zayed bin Rashid Al Zayani, also attended the meeting.

