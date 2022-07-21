HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister receives the Minister of Labour and the LMRA CEO

His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, today received the Minister of Labour, HE Jameel bin Mohammed Ali Humaidan, and the Chief Executive of the Labour Market Regulatory Authority (LMRA) and Chairman of the National Committee for Combating Trafficking in Persons, Jamal Abdulaziz Al Alawi, at Gudaibiya Palace.
The meeting was held in recognition of Bahrain retaining its Tier 1 Status in the US Department of State Trafficking in Persons Report, for the fifth year in a row, the highest international annual rating in government anti-trafficking performance.
His Royal Highness made clear that the protection of freedoms and human rights are core values of the Kingdom, incorporated in all policies, initiatives and programmes, reflecting the vision of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.
His Royal Highness thanked HE Humaidan, Mr Al Alawi, the Committee members, the Ministry of Labour employees, the LMRA and relevant government agencies, who have worked year on year to strengthen Bahrain’s efforts in combatting human trafficking, a notable success for Team Bahrain.
For their part, HE Humaidan and Mr Al Alawi expressed their appreciation for His Royal Highness’ ongoing support for the Kingdom’s efforts in combating the trafficking in persons.
The Minister of Cabinet Affairs, HE Hamad bin Faisal Al Malki, also attended the meeting.