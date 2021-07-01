HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister visits new Bahrain International Exhibition and Convention Centre project in Sakhir

Listen to this article now

His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, visited the newly established Bahrain International Exhibition and Convention Centre development project in Sakhir.

HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister highlighted that ongoing development projects across various sectors are in line with the Kingdom's comprehensive sustainable development goals, led by HM the King.





HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister noted that the Kingdom is a regional hub for investment, adding that the provision of advanced development initiatives enhances tourism and drives innovation.

HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister noted that the newly established Bahrain International Exhibition and Convention Centre in Sakhir will further the Kingdom’s competitiveness and provide quality opportunities for citizens.

HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister was briefed on the detailed plans for each stage of the project and its timeline for construction. In this regard, HRH the Crown Prince praised the efforts of those managing the project.

For his part, the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Chairman of Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority, HE Zayed bin Rashid Alzayani, highlighted HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister's continued support for the project, which will further the Kingdom's exhibitions and conferences capacity.





HE Alzayani provided project details, adding that the new Centre contains advanced infrastructure, technology and services to the highest international standards. HE Alzayani further noted that the Centre will further strengthen the Kingdom’s tourism sector and will contribute to the Kingdom’s economic diversification.

The Sakhir Exhibition and Convention Centre project laid its foundation stone on 7th January 2020 and is built on an area of 309,000 square meters. The building itself spans 149,000 square meters of the total land area.

The Centre includes 10 exhibition halls totalling 95,000 square meters equipped with the latest services necessary to host international events and exhibitions, a main conference centre equipped with the most advanced display facilities and a capacity for approximately 4,000 people, and a number of medium sized halls and multipurpose spaces.

A number of senior officials also attended.