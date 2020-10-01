Thursday, October 1, 2020
HRH Crown Prince Kuwait

HRH the Crown Prince extends his condolences to His Highness the Amir of Kuwait

His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Prime Minister, arrived in Kuwait to extend his condolences to His Highness the Amir of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, following the passing of His Highness the late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

During his visit, HRH the Crown Prince extended the condolences of HM King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa to His Highness the Amir of Kuwait.

HRH the Crown Prince also extended his condolences to the Kuwaiti Royal Family, noting that his thoughts and prayers are with them at this time. HRH the Crown Prince went on to wish Kuwait and its people further development and prosperity under the leadership of HH Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

HRH the Crown Prince noted the late Amir’s pivotal role serving his country, as well as his vast contributions to further strengthening and supporting GCC cooperation and recalled his continuous support for Arab and Islamic causes. HRH the Crown Prince further noted the late Amir’s noble humanitarian endeavours across a wide range of causes.

For his part, HH the Amir expressed his appreciation for the condolences offered by HRH the Crown Prince and his accompanying delegation and extended his best wishes to HM King Hamad.

HRH the Crown Prince was accompanied by HH Shaikh Mohammed bin Mubarak Al Khalifa, Deputy Prime Minister, HE Shaikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Minister of the Royal Court, HE Shaikh Khalid Bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, Deputy Prime Minister, HE General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Minister of Interior, and HH Shaikh Khalifa Bin Ali Bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Governor Of the Southern Governorate.

Previous articlestc Bahrain launches new Fiber Plans with No-Contract and provides exclusive offers for JAWWY TV Home
Next articleBahrain participates in UN ‘Summit on Biodiversity’

RELATED ARTICLES

Inside Bahrain

Bahrain participates in UN ‘Summit on Biodiversity’

On behalf of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, HM the King’s Personal Representative and President of the Supreme Council for Environment...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

stc Bahrain wins Bahrain’s “Best integrated payment solutions provider” at The Global Economic Awards 2020

stc Bahrain, the world-class digital enabler, has won the distinguished “Best integrated payment solutions provider” award at The Global Economic Awards 2020. The award...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

SCH president visits SMC

The Supreme Council of Health (SCH)’s President, Head of the National Taskforce to Combat Coronavirus (COVID-19) Lieutenant General Dr Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

NSSA announces NASA SpaceApps Challenge

The National Space Science Agency (NSSA) has announced its online registration for university and high school students to participates in the NASA Space App...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

BeAware App to offer coronavirus PCR test certificate service

The Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) Chief Executive, Mohammed Ali Al Qaed announced that the “BeAware Bahrain” App will begin providing a Real Time...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

Launch of the “Made in Bahrain” initiative and Broadcasting Chinese Macau Orchestra Concert on the Occasion of World Tourism Day

The Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities celebrated the World Tourism Day, Sunday, September 27, 2020, with launching the “Made in Bahrain” initiative, and...
Read more

MOST READ

Gulf Air proudly resumes direct flights to and from Saudi Arabia

PR This Week
Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, proudly announces the resumption of its direct flights to and from the Kingdom of...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

SCH president visits SMC

The Supreme Council of Health (SCH)’s President, Head of the National Taskforce to Combat Coronavirus (COVID-19) Lieutenant General Dr Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al...
PR This Week

Four Square brings an Immersive 3D Visual Experience at the Mall of Dilmunia!

Four Square Media & Display Solutions Co brings to Bahrain an immersive experience at The Mall of Dilmunia! Four Square was founded in the year...
Inside Bahrain

stc Bahrain wins Bahrain’s “Best integrated payment solutions provider” at The Global Economic Awards 2020

stc Bahrain, the world-class digital enabler, has won the distinguished “Best integrated payment solutions provider” award at The Global Economic Awards 2020. The award...
PR This Week

The Sustainable Energy Authority, and Rashid Equestrian & Horse Racing Club Signs MoU in the field of Renewable Energy

Dr Abdul Hussein bin Ali Mirza, Chairman of the Sustainable Energy Authority, and Sheikh Salman bin Rashid Al Khalifa, Executive Director of the Rashid...
iGA

UoB Students Can Pay for Courses and Buy Textbooks Online Via Bahrain.bh!

A busy academic year ahead, compounded with the pressures of maintaining social distancing, may find some students feeling overwhelmed. Such challenges have been a...
Inside Bahrain

Bahrain’s presence in the European Market to Achieve The Kingdom 2030 Vision

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs has received, in the presence...
Inside Bahrain

HM King addresses United Nations General Assembly

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa has delivered Bahrain’s address to the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New...
PR This Week

Gulf Air Resumes Direct Flights to Amman

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, announces that it has resumed its direct flights to and from Amman’s Queen Alia...
PR This Week

Gulf Air Marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, started a month-long breast cancer awareness campaign to shed light on the importance of...
Inside Arabia

The 90th National Day of Saudi Arabia is Hailed!

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s leadership and people celebrated, the 90th National Day of Saudi Arabia, on September 23rd, after the historical announcement of...
Wheels and Gears

The All New E-Class: More Intelligent and Sportier than ever before

The all-new 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Sedan has now arrived in the Kingdom of Bahrain. First unveiled at The Avenues – Bahrain, the 2021 E-Class...
Inside Bahrain

HH Shaikh Nasser says Hussain Al Rashid is a “True Champion” and an “Example to Follow”

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs has published a video on his...
Inside Bahrain

REACH Behavior and Development Center opened

Cabinet Affairs Minister Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al Mutawa has inaugurated the "REACH Behavior and Development Center for Children with Autism and Developmental Delay", the...
Inside Bahrain

NSSA announces NASA SpaceApps Challenge

The National Space Science Agency (NSSA) has announced its online registration for university and high school students to participates in the NASA Space App...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
Summit Biodiversity

Bahrain participates in UN ‘Summit on Biodiversity’

stc partners with China Telecom Global (CTG) Fiber

stc Bahrain launches new Fiber Plans with No-Contract and provides exclusive...

Gulf Air Marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Gulf Air Marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month

COVID-19 Cardiac Injury

Strong link between COVID-19 and cardiac injury, warns BSH Apollo Heart...