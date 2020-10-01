HRH the Crown Prince extends his condolences to His Highness the Amir of Kuwait

His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Prime Minister, arrived in Kuwait to extend his condolences to His Highness the Amir of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, following the passing of His Highness the late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

During his visit, HRH the Crown Prince extended the condolences of HM King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa to His Highness the Amir of Kuwait.

HRH the Crown Prince also extended his condolences to the Kuwaiti Royal Family, noting that his thoughts and prayers are with them at this time. HRH the Crown Prince went on to wish Kuwait and its people further development and prosperity under the leadership of HH Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

HRH the Crown Prince noted the late Amir’s pivotal role serving his country, as well as his vast contributions to further strengthening and supporting GCC cooperation and recalled his continuous support for Arab and Islamic causes. HRH the Crown Prince further noted the late Amir’s noble humanitarian endeavours across a wide range of causes.

For his part, HH the Amir expressed his appreciation for the condolences offered by HRH the Crown Prince and his accompanying delegation and extended his best wishes to HM King Hamad.

HRH the Crown Prince was accompanied by HH Shaikh Mohammed bin Mubarak Al Khalifa, Deputy Prime Minister, HE Shaikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Minister of the Royal Court, HE Shaikh Khalid Bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, Deputy Prime Minister, HE General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Minister of Interior, and HH Shaikh Khalifa Bin Ali Bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Governor Of the Southern Governorate.