HRH the Crown Prince lays the foundation stone of the Bahrain International Exhibition and Convention Centre in Sakhir

His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Prime Minister, attended the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Bahrain International Exhibition and Convention Centre in Sakhir. It took place under the patronage of His Royal Highness.

HRH the Crown Prince highlighted that the Kingdom’s rapid development and modernisation across a wide range of fields. It confirms Bahrain is progressing towards achieving its development goals. HRH stressed the importance of continuing to promote Bahrain as a key tourism and investment destination. In order to support the Kingdom’s comprehensive development, led by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa. HRH noted the significant growth of the exhibition and convention sector. It has transformed Bahrain into the destination of choice for a number of high-level international and regional events. The number of corporate activities throughout the year using it have also increased.

HRH the Crown Prince then proceeded to lay the foundation stone of the future Convention Centre, underlining its importance as a means to attract even more events to the Kingdom. HRH the Crown Prince emphasised that the new Convention Centre reflects the Kingdom’s efforts to increase competitiveness, contribute to economic diversification and growth, and meet the aspirations of Bahraini citizens.

During the ceremony, His Excellency Zayed bin Rashid Al Zayani, Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism expressed his appreciation for the ongoing support HRH the Crown Prince has shown towards the International Exhibition and Convention Centre project. He also remarked that it will significantly strengthen the Kingdom’s event infrastructure and enable Bahrain to host greater numbers of larger events in the future.

HE Al Zayani concluded by noting that the Convention Centre will be a model site characterised by an imposing infrastructure, as well as the highest standards in technology and service.

Bahrain International Exhibition and Convention Centre

The Bahrain International Exhibition and Convention Centre in Sakhir will be built on a 309,000 square metres of land. The 149,000 square metre main building will include ten exhibition areas. It will be totalling 95,000 square metres, along with dedicated areas for retail and events. The facility will also include a 4,500 square metre conference hall divided into three separate hi-tech rooms. In addition, twenty-seven small and medium sized conference and meeting rooms are also available.

HRH the Crown Prince was accompanied by HH Shaikh Isa bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa. A number of senior officials also attended the ceremony.