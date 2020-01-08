Wednesday, January 8, 2020
HRH the Crown Prince lays the foundation stone of the Bahrain International Exhibition and Convention Centre in Sakhir
HRH the Crown Prince lays the foundation stone of the Bahrain International Exhibition and Convention Centre in Sakhir

HRH the Crown Prince lays the foundation stone of the Bahrain International Exhibition and Convention Centre in Sakhir

His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Prime Minister, attended the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Bahrain International Exhibition and Convention Centre in Sakhir. It took place under the patronage of His Royal Highness.

HRH the Crown Prince highlighted that the Kingdom’s rapid development and modernisation across a wide range of fields. It confirms Bahrain is progressing towards achieving its development goals. HRH stressed the importance of continuing to promote Bahrain as a key tourism and investment destination. In order to support the Kingdom’s comprehensive development, led by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa. HRH noted the significant growth of the exhibition and convention sector. It has transformed Bahrain into the destination of choice for a number of high-level international and regional events. The number of corporate activities throughout the year using it have also increased.

HRH the Crown Prince then proceeded to lay the foundation stone of the future Convention Centre, underlining its importance as a means to attract even more events to the Kingdom. HRH the Crown Prince emphasised that the new Convention Centre reflects the Kingdom’s efforts to increase competitiveness, contribute to economic diversification and growth, and meet the aspirations of Bahraini citizens.

During the ceremony, His Excellency Zayed bin Rashid Al Zayani, Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism expressed his appreciation for the ongoing support HRH the Crown Prince has shown towards the International Exhibition and Convention Centre project. He also remarked that it will significantly strengthen the Kingdom’s event infrastructure and enable Bahrain to host greater numbers of larger events in the future.

HE Al Zayani concluded by noting that the Convention Centre will be a model site characterised by an imposing infrastructure, as well as the highest standards in technology and service.

Bahrain International Exhibition and Convention Centre

The Bahrain International Exhibition and Convention Centre in Sakhir will be built on a 309,000 square metres of land. The 149,000 square metre main building will include ten exhibition areas. It will be totalling 95,000 square metres, along with dedicated areas for retail and events. The facility will also include a 4,500 square metre conference hall divided into three separate hi-tech rooms. In addition, twenty-seven small and medium sized conference and meeting rooms are also available.

HRH the Crown Prince was accompanied by HH Shaikh Isa bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa. A number of senior officials also attended the ceremony.

Previous article31st ICTGC is held and reviewed IT purchasing requests from government entities

RELATED ARTICLES

Inside Bahrain

Bahrain 2020 welcomed with Extravagant Celebrations and Spectacular Fireworks

The Kingdom of Bahrain celebrated the beginning of 2020 with a spectacular fireworks show as part of the New Year’s Eve celebratory event organized...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

Bahrain in A Decade

An overview of 20 news, the leaping steps of the Kingdom over a decade. 2010: l The United Nations, Scientific and Cultural Organization, UNESCO, established The...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

BTEA to Host New Year’s Eve Celebrations

The Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) will be hosting New Year’s Eve celebrations at The Park, The Avenues – Bahrain, on Tuesday, 31st...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

Manama Named ‘Capital of Arab Tourism’ for 2020

Manama was named ‘Capital of Arab Tourism’ for 2020, it was announced during the 22nd session of the Arab Ministerial Council for Tourism, held...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

“Dive into the Jurassic” Makes its First Stop at Bahrain National Museum

The bespoke exhibition, “Dive into the Jurassic” makes its first stop in the Kingdom of Bahrain and takes visitors on a journey beneath the...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

GPIC: 40 Years in Leading Bahrain’s Petrochemicals Sector

Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company (GPIC) is a joint venture equally owned by Bahrain-based National Oil and Gas Authority, Saudi-based SABIC Agri-Nutrients Investment Company and...
Read more

MOST READ

BisB Holds ‘Innovation Camp’ for BIBF Students

PR This Week
Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB), in cooperation with INJAZ Bahrain, recently organized its second ‘Innovation Camp’, a one-day workshop which was held this time around...
Read more
Yoga

Vata Dosha

Since birth, every human being has had an individual combination of the three Doshas (life forces):Vata, Pitta, and Kapha. The Vata Dosha contains the properties...
PR This Week

Northern Governorate concludes festivities

The Northern Governorate has concluded its festivities. They celebrated the kingdom’s  anniversary of establishment as a modern state of Bahrain, an Arab and Muslim...
Tech

Townew: The Automatic Trash Can is here

Until there’s a Roomba that takes out the trash, this self-sealing bin from Townew is as close as we’ll get to an automated garbage...
Tech

IoT “Are We Ready?”

After many years of human communication through the Internet, the time for a new era has emerged with different elements of the globe are...
Beauty

Tackle Dry Skin in This Winter by 5 Fruit Face Packs

Dry skin is a skin issue that is quite prevalent during the winter season. While you carry on your winter skincare routine, you can...
PR This Week

Mall of Dilmunia Sponsors the Duathlon Event at Dilmunia Island

Dilmunia Mall Development Company recently sponsored the ‘Race-to-Charity’ Duathlon event organized by the Rotary Club of Manama. The event was held 28 December 2019...
Entrepreneurial Journey

Worship your food like God by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar

Once I was invited to discuss some business alliance. The client was a wealthy businessman. Our meeting was set in a luxurious hotel. The...
Beauty

DIY Anti-Ageing Creams

Signs of skin ageing are difficult to fight. We bring to you DIY anti-ageing creams that will nourish and pamper your skin while diminishing...
Inside Bahrain

Bahrain 2020 welcomed with Extravagant Celebrations and Spectacular Fireworks

The Kingdom of Bahrain celebrated the beginning of 2020 with a spectacular fireworks show as part of the New Year’s Eve celebratory event organized...
Wheels and Gears

Al Haddad Motors hands over a fleet of Mercedes-Benz Vito Tourer vans

Al Haddad Motors have recently held a handover ceremony in which 5 Mercedes-Benz Vito Tourers were delivered to GO Easy Car Rental. Present at the...
PR This Week

DIFC Partners with Industry Leaders to Propel the Regional Insurance Landscape

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), a global top 10 International Financial Centre and the leading financial hub in the Middle East, Africa and South...
PR This Week

iGA and BTEA Discuss 4th Tourism Survey

The Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) and the Bahrain Tourism & Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) met to discuss the fourth Tourism Survey, an essential part...
Management Principles

Ultimate quantum computing solutions by Dr. Jassim Haji

According to a research, there is 2.5 exabytes of data every day which is equivalent to 250,000 Libraries of Congress or the content of 5...
PR This Week

Bahrain to host 27th ‘Contemporary Zakat Issues’ Symposium

Bahrain is set to host the 27th “Contemporary Zakat Issues” Symposium on January 8-10, under the patronage of the Minister of Justice, Islamic Affairs...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) Chief Executive Mohammed Ali Al Qaed, joins ICTGC

31st ICTGC is held and reviewed IT purchasing requests from government...

Alya Al Zarouni, Executive Vice President Operations, DIFC Authortiy

DIFC Partners with Industry Leaders to Propel the Regional Insurance Landscape

UAE Echange New Branch in Sitra, Bahrain

UAE Exchange Inaugurates New Branch in Sitra, Bahrain

iGA honors Huda Alshrooqi

iGA Chief Executive Receives GCC Statistics Day Honoree Huda Alshrooqi