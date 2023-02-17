HRH the Crown Prince, Prime Minister and Chairman of the Economic Development Board receives the President of Hungary

The Crown Prince, Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Economic Development Board (EDB), HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, received the President of Hungary, Katalin Novák, at the EDB headquarters in Bahrain Bay. The meeting highlighted the ongoing growth and positive bilateral relations between Bahrain and Hungary.
During the meeting, Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa emphasized Bahrain’s commitment to strengthening cooperation and coordination with Hungary. Both parties witnessed the signing of agreements and memorandums of understanding in the fields of infrastructure and oil, which will contribute to the economic integration of Bahrain and Hungary and create quality opportunities for citizens of both nations.
The meeting provided a platform to discuss potential investment opportunities and areas of cooperation between Bahrain and Hungary. President Novák was given a detailed overview of Bahrain’s investment opportunities, business-friendly environment, major development projects, and the EDB’s investment promotion strategies in various vital sectors.
The meeting was attended by a number of senior officials from both countries, and it served to reinforce the Kingdom’s efforts to diversify its economic base and create more opportunities for the benefit of its people.