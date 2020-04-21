Tuesday, April 21, 2020
HRH the Crown Prince: The health of the community remains the Kingdom’s top priority

His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Prime Minister, today chaired a meeting of the Government’s Executive Committee, held remotely.

HRH the Crown Prince highlighted that safeguarding the health of citizens and residents remains the Kingdom’s top priority.

Furthermore, His Royal Highness added that the success of Team Bahrain’s efforts to contain and eradicate COVID-19 rely on the whole community adhering to official public health guidelines.

HRH the Crown Prince noted the importance of the holy month of Ramadan, adding that additional precautionary guidelines will be issued to preserve the health and safety of all during the holy month.

Following a report on precautionary measures that have been taken to mitigate the spread of the virus, presented by the National Medical Task Force to Combat the COVID-19, headed by HE Lieutenant-General Dr. Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Chairman of the Supreme Council of Health, the following preventative measures were reiterated, during the holy month of Ramadan:

  • Iftar (breaking fast) will be limited to small family gatherings.
  • Refraining from organising and/or attending Ramadan Majlises and Ghabga’s.
  • Refraining from hosting public Iftar banquets.
  • Refraining from Gerga’oun and Weda’ gatherings.
  • Refraining from the public distribution of iftar packages.
  • Zakat Al-Fitr kiosks will be replaced with electronic platforms and applications for the collection and distribution of Zakat Al-Fitr.

In addition, the following enterprises will continue to operate as normal:

  • Hypermarkets, supermarkets, cold stores, butchers, as well as stores that sell vegetables, fish or meat;
  • All forms of bakeries;
  • All petrol/gas stations;
  • Hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, and opticians;
  • Banks and money exchange agencies;
  • Factories and manufacturing enterprises;
  • Administrative offices of enterprises whose activities do not involve direct interaction with customers;
  • Enterprises that export, import or distribute goods;
  • Automotive workshops and garages, and shops that sell spare parts;
  • Enterprises in the construction and maintenance sector.

Effective from 19h00 on 23 April 2020 until 07 May 2020, the following decisions will be implemented:

  • Movie theatres, commercial sports gymnasiums, fitness studios, swimming pools, and centres for recreational activities will remain closed;
  • Shisha Cafes, and services offered by these cafes, are limited to takeout and delivery of food only;
  • Salons
  • Restaurants, tourist facilities and locations serving food are to remain limited to external orders and delivery services;
  • All non-essential medical services provided by private health clinics are to remain suspended;
  • The first hour of grocery store openings remains dedicated to the elderly and pregnant women;
  • Public gatherings are to remain limited to 5 individuals or fewer. Individuals are encouraged to stay at home as much as possible, and only leave home when necessary;
  • Face masks are to be worn by all citizens and residents when in public;
  • Commercial and industrial enterprises providing goods or services directly to customers are to be limited to online sales and deliveries;
  • Telecom service centres will provide customer services under necessary circumstances, while abiding by social distancing measures.

The Government’s Executive Committee concluded by reiterating the importance of following established public health guidelines, which have been issued to preserve the health and safety of citizens and residents during the holy month of Ramadan and beyond.

