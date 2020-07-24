HRH the Crown Prince: The next phase of combating COVID-19 calls for continued determination

His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Prime Minister, today chaired a meeting of the Government Executive Committee, held remotely.

During the meeting, HRH the Crown Prince highlighted the Kingdom’s commitment to ensuring the health and safety of the community, as evidenced by Team Bahrain’s relentless efforts aimed at combating the spread of COVID-19, and noted the importance of building on current successful mitigation efforts.

HRH the Crown Prince stressed that the next phase of national efforts calls for continued determination aimed at safeguarding the health of the community, and urged all to adhere to the precautionary measures introduced to defeat the virus.

Following a report on the latest global developments and measures aimed at mitigating the spread of the virus, presented by the National Medical Task Force to Combat the Coronavirus (COVID-19), headed by the Chairman of the Supreme Council of Health, HE Lieutenant-General Dr. Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, the following was decided:

As of 06 August 2020, gyms and sports halls, outdoor sports fields, and swimming pools, will re-open. The health procedures to be followed in these facilities will be announced at a later stage, along with any other related requirements.