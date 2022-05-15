HRH the Deputy King extends his condolences to the President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi

Listen to this article now

The Deputy King, His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), to extend his condolences to the President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, following the passing of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

His Royal Highness also extended his condolences to senior members of the Al Nahyan Royal family, noting that his thoughts and prayers are with them at this time.

HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad also wished the UAE continued progress and prosperity, under the leadership of its President, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

His Royal Highness recalled the efforts of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in bolstering Arab and Islamic cooperation, and his active role as a statesman in furthering the UAE’s comprehensive development. HRH the Deputy King also noted HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa’s commitment to further advancing the Bahrain-UAE partnership.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his sincere gratitude and appreciation to His Royal Highness the Deputy King, and the accompanying delegation for their heartfelt condolences and sympathy.

His Royal Highness the Deputy King was accompanied by a number of senior officials.