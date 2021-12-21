HRH the Deputy King honours frontline medical professionals and supporting entities

Listen to this article now

The Deputy King, His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, today honoured a number of frontline medical professionals and supporting entites with the “The Prince Salman bin Hamad Medal for Medical Merit”, at a ceremony held under his patronage, at Gudaibiya Palace.

During the ceremony, His Royal Highness conveyed the greetings and appreciation of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa to the frontline medical professionals and supporting entities for their efforts to mitigate COVID-19 over the past two years.

His Royal Highness highlighted that the Royal Order to grant the “Prince Salman bin Hamad Medal for Medical Merit” reflects His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa’s continued support of the Kingdom’s frontline medical professionals, and supporting entities from The Bahrain Defence Force, The Ministry of Interior, and various other agencies.

HRH the Deputy King expressed his gratitude and appreciation for Team Bahrain’s exceptional achievements and contributions to safeguarding the health of the Kingdom’s citizens and residents throughout the ongoing global pandemic.

His Royal Highness noted the importance of continuing united efforts to further the Kingdom’s development, and to achieve the Kingdom’s overall goal of Combating the COVID-19.

On behalf of the honourees, the Head of Public Health Laboratories at the Ministry of Health, Mrs Amjaad Ghanem Zayed, delivered a speech, in which she expressed their collective gratitude and appreciation for His Majesty the King’s and HRH the Crown Prince’s continued support, and to contribute to the Kingdom’s comprehensive development, led by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, with the support of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.





Mrs Zayed further expressed the honourees pledge to further strengthen mitigation efforts, and safeguard the Kingdom from the COVID-19.

His Royal Highness also presented “The Prince Salman bin Hamad Medal for Medical Merit” to a number of Ministers and senior officials in recognition of their ministries work throughout the global pandemic.

The Medal was also presented to:

The Minister of Education, HE Dr Majid bin Ali Al Nuaimi

The Minister of Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments, HE Shaikh Khalid bin Ali bin Abdullah Al Khalifa

The Minister of Shura Council and Council of Representatives Affairs, HE Ghanim Fadhel Al Buainain

The Minister of Information Affairs, HE Ali bin Mohammed Al Rumaihi

The Minister of Defence Affairs, H.E. Lieutenant General Abdullah Bin Hassan Al Noaimi

The Minister of Youth and Sports Affairs, HE Aymen Tawfiq Almoayyed

The Chief of Public Security, HE Major General Tariq bin Hassan Isa Al Hassan.

