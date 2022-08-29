HRH the Deputy King meets the Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications

The Deputy King, His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, met with the the Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications (MTT), HE Mohammed bin Thamer Al Kaabi, at Riffa Palace.
His Royal Highness highlighted the importance of unifying efforts to ensure the success of government initiatives designed to support the growth and competitiveness of the Kingdom’s priority sectors, in line with the goals of comprehensive development, led by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.
His Royal Highness was briefed on the MTT’s current projects and programmes, with a particular focus on their economic impact on a number of the Kingdom’s thriving sectors. In this regard, HRH the Deputy King highlighted the importance of further developing all sectors, to strengthen the national economy and provide quality opportunities for Bahraini citizens.
For his part, HE Al Kaabi expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to meet with His Royal Highness, and highlighted HRH the Deputy King’s commitment and support for the Kingdom’s transportation and telecommunications sectors.
The meeting was also attended by the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Isa bin Salman Charity Educational Endowment, HH Shaikh Isa bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, HH Shaikh Mohammed bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, HE Shaikh Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, the Minister of Finance and National Economy, HE Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, the Minister of Cabinet Affairs, HE Hamad bin Faisal Al Malki, and a number of senior officials.