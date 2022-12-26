HRH the Deputy King meets with the President of the Bahrain Society of Engineers

- Advertisement -

The Deputy King, His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, today met with the President of the Bahrain Society of Engineers, Dr. Ra’ida Al Alawi, and the Board of Directors to mark the 50th anniversary of the Society’s founding, at Gudaibiya Palace.

- Advertisement -

His Royal Highness highlighted His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa’s unwavering support to the Kingdom’s skilled workforce, noting their importance, as part of Team Bahrain, in furthering the Kingdom’s growth and development.

HRH the Deputy King congratulated the President and Board of Directors on their 50th anniversary, noting the role of the Bahrain Society of Engineers in enhancing the skills and capabilities of Bahraini engineers and encouraging them to pursue careers in engineering through its various initiatives. His Royal Highness wished all members of the Bahrain Society of Engineers continued success in their future endeavors.

For her part, the President of the Bahrain Society of Engineers expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to meet with His Royal Highness, and further expressed her appreciation for HRH the Deputy King’s support of Bahraini professionals and their impact on the Kingdom’s wide-ranging development.

The Deputy Prime Minister, HE Shaikh Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, and the Minister of Finance and National Economy, HE Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, also attended the meeting.