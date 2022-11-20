HRH the Deputy King receives senior delegates participating in the 18th IISS Manama Dialogue

The Deputy King, His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, received senior delegates participating in the 18th edition of the IISS Manama Dialogue.
His Royal Highness emphasised the importance of furthering international efforts to address various challenges and promote regional and global peace.
His Royal Highness noted that the Kingdom of Bahrain, led by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, will remain a beacon of peace, and will continue its commitment to support efforts to enhance regional and global peace, security, and stability.
His Royal Highness emphasised the importance of dialogue as a strategic solution to maintain peace and support regional and global development.
His Royal Highness welcomed the senior delegates to the Kingdom and highlighted the importance of international forums as a platform to exchange ideas, provide better solutions, and serve joint regional and global security interests.
His Royal Highness extended his best wishes for the success of the Manama Dialogue. His Royal Highness also expressed his hope that outcomes will further cooperation to achieve the region’s growth, progress, peace, and security goals.
For their part, senior delegates expressed their gratitude to His Royal Highness for his unwavering support to enhance regional and global security and peace and wished the Kingdom continued progress and prosperity.
A number of senior officials also attended the reception.