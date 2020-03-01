At HSBC, our aim is to support your life goals and help fulfil your hopes and realise your ambitions. With our global reach and footprint in the MENAT region, we make sure our presence is strong enough to always be by your side.

We know no feeling comes close to owning your own home. So if that’s your 2020 target, you can make it happen with HSBC Home Loans. You can get up to 80% of your property value financed and enjoy preferential interest rates starting from 5.30% APR*. And now, to get you even closer to your dream home, we offer you a discounted home loan arrangement fee of 1% of the loan amount or BHD 500*, whichever is lower. We look forward to you settling into your new home as much as you do.

Aiming to spend more time with your family and loved ones is as important a goal as any. Look no further than the HSBC Personal Loan for travel. With zero arrangement fee*, low interest rates and a total loan amount of up to BHD 60,000**, your adventure doesn’t have to wait.

Whether it is creating memories or rejuvenating your body and mind, there’s no better way than to simply get away from it all. Our HSBC Personal Loans also offer preferential interest rates starting at 5% APR*. So, you can pack your bags and get ready to travel.

As you climb the ladder this year and work towards enjoying the finer things in life, match your lifestyle with an HSBC Premier Account and get it Free for Life*. Take advantage of exclusive offers and privileges on banking products and services, travel and entertainment, and automatic HSBC Premier status in all countries where you bank with HSBC. We’re waiting to help you make the most of your experiences.

From making sure the people on our team support you in every way they can, to providing an equally comprehensive range of banking and wealth management services, HSBC puts you at the centre of everything we do.

To start with, we have account types tailored to the specific needs and lifestyles of our varied customer bases. Our Current and Savings Accounts are available as three propositions so that our banking relationship is custom-made to you.

With HSBC Premier, our sole aim is to keep you moving forward. That’s why we tailor our services and advice to suit your individual needs. With HSBC Premier, you can enjoy a host of benefits such as preferential rates and a dedicated Relationship Manager for all your financial needs.

At HSBC Advance, we never claim to play a starring role in your success, but we’re here to support you in every way we can. An HSBC Advance Account offers travel benefits and much more.

HSBC Personal Banking supports all your everyday banking needs.

We also offer a range of savings accounts so you can grow your money while you save.

With our Term Deposit Account, you can enjoy interest rates, a low minimum deposit requirement and a choice of terms.

HSBC’s range of Credit Cards is recognised and welcomed at over 32 million establishments worldwide. They come with a range of features and benefits to meet and exceed your needs. Choose from the HSBC Premier Credit Card and HSBC Advance Mastercard Credit Card offerings or opt for the HSBC Visa Platinum Credit Card.

With HSBC Money Transfer, transfer money domestically or internationally. Whether it’s meeting family expenses, transferring for business needs, investments or simply to save, HSBC Money Transfer is fast, convenient and hassle-free.

You can even benefit from our exchange rate if you transfer money online. Further, with Global View Global Transfers, you enjoy instant and fee-free money transfers between your global HSBC accounts***.

*Offer is valid from 19 January 2020 until 16 April 2020, both days inclusive.

**Subject to Bank’s final approval, credit checks and internal policies.

***Global View Global Transfers available for Premier and Advance customers only. Offer and Product Terms and Conditions, Personal Banking General Terms and Conditions, fees and charges apply.