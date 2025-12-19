Huawei Advances AI-Powered Cybersecurity at Black Hat MEA 2025

Huawei participated in Black Hat MEA 2025, the Middle East and Africa’s largest cybersecurity event, showcasing AI-powered innovations that help organizations in Saudi Arabia and across the region strengthen resilience and accelerate secure digital transformation.

The event convened government leaders, CSOs, security researchers, and ecosystem partners to examine how intelligence-driven defenses, unified architectures, and cloud-native security are reshaping cybersecurity strategy. Huawei Xinghe Intelligent Unified SASE Solution demonstrated how AI-native capabilities enhance prevention, detection, response, and recovery across campus, branch, WAN, data center, security ecosystem, cloud, and storage environments, enabling institutions to reduce risk, simplify operations, and safeguard critical services at scale.

Huawei’s AI-driven Xinghe Intelligent SASE unifies endpoint, network, and security under a single architecture, integrating connectivity with data protection to deliver trusted access across users and locations. A centralized management console enables consistent policy control for headquarters, branches, and remote teams, improving visibility and accelerating incident response.

The solution strengthens security across key environments: campuses benefit from AI-enabled firewalls and endpoint safeguards; data centers gain layered ransomware defenses that support prevention, containment, backup integrity, and rapid recovery; and branches use converged secure gateways that combine networking and security to lower total cost of ownership. In collaboration with partners, Huawei also provides an end-to-end security ecosystem spanning detection, analysis, response, and compliance.

On Huawei Cloud, a unified security technology architecture enables effective interoperability and collaborative operations across hybrid environments. Centralized group-control and group-defense policies provide extremely fast response to emerging threats, while cloud-native services deliver continuous posture management, workload protection, and zero-trust access to support evolving regulatory and compliance requirements.

Mohammed Alosaimi, Chief Cybersecurity and Privacy Officer of Huawei Saudi Arabia, said, “Cybersecurity is foundational to the Kingdom’s digital future. At Black Hat MEA 2025, we showcased AI-powered innovations, from Xinghe AI network security solution to MRP anti-ransomware and cloud-native security architecture, that help organizations scale securely, simplify operations, and strengthen resilience against evolving threats. As a trusted partner in the Middle East, we uphold rigorous cybersecurity and privacy standards, invest in open, verifiable security with more than 3,000 specialists, and build regional capacity through training and certification.”

As intelligent transformation accelerates across sectors, Huawei remains committed to delivering secure, reliable, and innovative solutions in collaboration with industry partners, safeguarding the region’s digital future.