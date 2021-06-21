Huawei and Almoayyed Commercial Services officially launch award-winning Huawei IdeaHub series in Bahrain

Huawei, a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices, and Almoayyed Commercial Services today officially launched the Huawei IdeaHub & IdeaHub Board series in the Kingdom of Bahrain. Almoayyed Commercial Services (ACS), a division of Almoayyed International Group, is the exclusive distributor of the IdeaHub series products in Bahrain.

- Advertisement -

The award-winning smart office product was launched at a ceremony by Mr. R. Srinivasan, Director & CEO International Operations, Almoayyed International Group, Mr. Hari Athilat, Group Divisional Manager, Almoayyed Commercial Services, and Mr. Sebastian Peng Cong, General Manager, Enterprise Business Group, Huawei Technologies Bahrain. The interactive launch event, which hosted over 70 attendees, including 30 partners, included a live product demo, quizzes and giveaways.

Speaking at the sidelines of the launch event, Mr. R. Srinivasan, Director & CEO International Operations, said: “The development of our ICT sector and the digital transformation of our economy are crucial to our national success. As businesses across Bahrain are undergoing a digital transformation, especially as it prepares for a post-pandemic era, its leaders will need to consider ways in which it can upgrade its current work environment. Incorporating advanced smart office tools such as the Huawei IdeaHub will enable Bahraini businesses to boost collaboration and productivity of its workforce.”

“Collaborative smart ecosystems are essential in a modern, connected office,” said Mr. Sebastian Peng Cong, General Manager, Enterprise Business Group, Huawei Technologies Bahrain. “Huawei IdeaHubleverages cloud and AI capabilities to deliver a seamless, user-centric experience, designed to enhance the way teams work together, wherever they may be in the office. The Huawei IdeaHub will enable offices across Bahrain take full advantage of our increasingly digital world.”

The Huawei IdeaHub can create an all-scenario smart office for the cloud era, and boost production efficiency for enterprises. It is an innovative productivity tool that integrates multiple functions to create an intelligent endpoint for users. Features include intelligent handwriting, 4K wireless projection, video conferencing, and the open Android AppGallery, making it an ideal addition for collaborative spaces, such as meeting rooms, executive offices, and more.

To find out more about Huawei IdeaHub, visit here or contact your Huawei representative.