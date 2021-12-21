Huawei Bahrain Celebrates the Kingdom of Bahrain’s 50th National Day

Listen to this article now

In celebration of the Kingdom’s 50th National Day, Huawei Bahrain management and staff together celebrated the 50th National Day in

BMMI Huawei office building at Seef.



Huawei Middle East Region HR VP Mr Yangsongshan, Bahrain CEO Mr. Jason Cao Hongyu paid tribute to the King of Bahrain HM King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and the Prime Minister HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa and the people of the kingdom.

Huawei Middle East Region HR VP Mr Yangsongshan, Bahrain CEO Mr. Jason Cao Hongyu and staff wished the Kingdom of Bahrain Peace and Prosperity.