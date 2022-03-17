Huawei Bahrain Sponsors for Nasser bin Hamad Championship

Listen to this article now

HH Shaikh Isa bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, President of Bahrain Royal Equestrian and Endurance Federation (BREEF) has expressed utmost thanks and appreciation to the sponsorship extended from Huawei Bahrain to HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa International Endurance Championship which will be organised by BREEF on March 18 and 19, 2022 at the Bahrain International Village.

HH Shaikh Isa bin Abdullah Al Khalifa underlined that the company’s support is in line with the vision of HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of HM the King for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs and Honourary President of BREEF to continue upgrading the endurance sport in Bahrain in a way that promotes the performances in order to achieve positive results in foreign participation.

Furthermore, HH Shaikh Isa bin Abdullah Al Khalifa praised the efforts of Huawei Bahrain towards supporting the equestrian sports in the Kingdom, especially the endurance sport, adding that this sponsorship would contribute to making the event, which is the final round of the endurance season, a huge success.



From his side, Mr Ethan Sun, CEO of Huawei Bahrain expressed pride for sponsoring this prestigious championship which is a source of inspiration for the Bahraini youth.

He explained that this backing confirms Huawei Bahrain’s keenness to deliver the vision of HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, stating that the company is keen to support equestrian sports, including endurance sport.

Moreover, he hailed the prominent role of HH Shaikh Isa bin Abdullah Al Khalifa in developing endurance sport, wishing the participants all success.