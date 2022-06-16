Huawei commits to accelerating Bahrain’s digital innovation by showcasing its latest technologies at MEET ICT & BITEX 2022

Huawei, a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices, explored the role of digital innovation with its customers and partners during the 10th edition of the MEET ICT and Bahrain International Technology Exhibition (BITEX) 2022.

- Advertisement -

Under the theme of “Leading the Way to a Digital Economy Through Artificial Intelligence”, Huawei highlighted its latest innovative products and solutions and the business opportunities available through the integration of technologies, infrastructure investments, connectivity, and spectrum availability to benefit vertical industries and economic sectors, in alignment with various Bahrain government objectives.

At BITEX 2022, Huawei executives and technical experts took part in various keynotes, panel discussions and workshops, joining other public sector decision-makers, key industry players, and IT experts to highlight innovative ICT trends, services, and products, while exploring collaboration opportunities to ensure safer cyber space and accelerate Bahrain’s digital transformation.

In the opening speech, Liam Zhao, CEO of Gulf North, Huawei, said: “Innovations in AI and other cutting-edge technologies are pushing the digital economy into a new phase of development. In a fast pace developing digital economy, partnerships between vertical industries and technology enablers remain a key priority. At Huawei, we work closely with our partners and create new value by helping governments and enterprises go digital while operating more intelligently.”

During the cyber security session, Kamal Zian, Chief Cybersecurity and Privacy Officer, Huawei Gulf North, spoke about the importance of AI security and privacy governance in an accelerating digital era. “Digital technologies are rapidly outpacing policy and legal framework. Huawei believes cyber security is a shared responsibility and public-private partnerships is key to a safer, connected world.”

Speaking at the artificial intelligence (AI) session, Dr. Jassim Haji, President of Artificial Intelligence Group, said: “AI can bring immense value in various sectors and help the country nurture a knowledge-based economy. For example, Bahrain urban centers can leverage AI-based smart city technologies to become more efficient, livable, and sustainable and help accelerate the attainment of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Furthermore, we expect to explore new cooperation models with more ICT ecosystem partners such as Huawei to work together, to support Bahrain’s digital economy, in line with government initiatives and Bahrain’s 2030 Vision.”

MEET ICT and BITEX 2022 is the leading event ICT event in Bahrain hosted by Bahrain Technology Companies Society (BTECH) in partnership with WorkSmart for Events Management. The event gathers leading ICT companies under one roof to showcase digital transformation in the ICT Industry.