Huawei Connect 2024 Paving the Way for Smarter Industries

The recent Huawei Connect 2024 event in Shanghai offered a compelling glimpse into the future of artificial intelligence (AI) and its transformative potential across industries. The event provided attendees with valuable insights and a clear vision of AI’s role in shaping future enterprises.

The opening keynote speech by Eric Xu, Huawei’s Deputy Chairman and Rotating Chairman, themed “Paving the Way for All Intelligence,” stood out for its depth and foresight. Building on the All-Intelligence Strategy introduced in 2023, it elaborated on seven initiatives, demonstrating Huawei’s comprehensive approach to AI integration across various sectors.

Xu’s address presented a captivating vision for the future of intelligent enterprises, introducing the “six A’s”: Adaptive User Experience, Auto-Evolving Products, Autonomous Operations, Augmented Workforce, All-Connected Resources, and AI-Native Infrastructure. This framework provides business leaders with a concrete roadmap for navigating AI-driven transformations within their companies.

One major highlight was Huawei’s commitment to sustainable computing solutions, one of the seven initiatives under the All-Intelligence strategy. In response to global challenges, Huawei has focused on developing a new computing architecture capable of meeting the long-term demand for computing power—an innovative and necessary approach for today’s evolving landscape. Huawei also stressed the importance of collaboration, emphasizing partnerships and developer ecosystems as critical to unlocking AI’s full potential.

Addressing the practical concerns businesses face in adopting AI, the session made a strong case for cloud services as a more feasible and sustainable option. Rather than building proprietary AI infrastructure or training foundation models, Huawei’s practical approach—bolstered by its upgraded Huawei Cloud AI stack—provides companies with a clear path to leveraging AI without the need for massive investment.

Huawei’s advancements in device intelligence were another highlight. The company has made significant progress in consumer-facing AI, particularly through its HarmonyOS and “Harmony Intelligence” initiative. These efforts promise more intuitive and personalized experiences across devices, focusing on user experience over raw computing power. This forward-thinking strategy aligns well with evolving consumer expectations.

At the event, Huawei also launched its Amplifying Industrial Digitalization and & Intelligence Practice White Paper, which contains 100 case studies from over 20 industries for customers to reference during their digital and intelligent transformation. Huawei also launched ten new digital and intelligent solutions for industries like public services, finance, transportation, manufacturing, electric power, mining, and oil and gas based on the reference architecture for intelligent transformation.

Perhaps most importantly, Huawei’s dedication to “AI for good” emerged as a central theme. The company’s focus on using AI to improve quality of life, create societal value, and promote sustainable development aligns with the global need for ethical and responsible AI deployment.

Huawei Connect 2024 was more than a corporate event; it was a platform for sharing knowledge and shaping the future of technology. By balancing technological innovation with practical considerations and ethical responsibility, Huawei is positioning itself as a thoughtful and responsible visionary for an AI-driven future. As the world enters the era of “All Intelligence,” the roadmap laid out at this event will undoubtedly guide businesses and leaders worldwide in navigating the complexities of AI adoption and transformation.